-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.43). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14).

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

EVFM traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. 104,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.