-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.43). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14).

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

EVFM traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. 104,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

