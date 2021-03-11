$0.57 EPS Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.54. Gentherm posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research cut Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $78.31 on Monday. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $509,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,893.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,181. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

