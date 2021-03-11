$0.58 EPS Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.44. Pacira BioSciences posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.73. The company had a trading volume of 288,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,494. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average of $63.18.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,854,000 after acquiring an additional 438,448 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,963,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,513,000 after acquiring an additional 204,806 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,130,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,593,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 597,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 165,445 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

