-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). The Children’s Place reported earnings of ($1.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.84 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

Shares of PLCE opened at $78.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.68.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

