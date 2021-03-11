$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.62. ABM Industries posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, CL King lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of ABM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.34. The stock had a trading volume of 251,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,392.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $48.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,982,000 after buying an additional 131,302 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 117,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,418,000 after buying an additional 149,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

