$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to report $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.40. ArcBest reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $5.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 197.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $72.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $74.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.