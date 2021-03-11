$0.75 EPS Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Darden Restaurants reported earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $7.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.91. 94,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.71 and a 200-day moving average of $116.34. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $144.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

