$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 394.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million.

Shares of ABTX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,723. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $855.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $66,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $58,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $556,868. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,262.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,779,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,690,000 after purchasing an additional 115,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

