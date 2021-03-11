$0.84 EPS Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings per share of ($1.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.16.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. QS Investors LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DKS traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $74.36. 93,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,755. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

