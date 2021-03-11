-$0.89 EPS Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). uniQure reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to $7.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%.

QURE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

QURE stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.47. 363,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,390. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $71.45.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $605,173.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,738 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $1,153,808.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,269 shares of company stock worth $1,847,534. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in uniQure by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

