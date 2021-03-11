$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $0.95. HomeStreet posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

HMST has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

HMST stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh purchased 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $438,669.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $397,130.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,031 shares of company stock worth $119,080 and have sold 25,746 shares worth $1,028,325. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 66.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 305.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 4.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

