$1.13 EPS Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.08. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BOH opened at $93.65 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.04. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

