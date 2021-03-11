$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,901 shares of company stock worth $29,764,722 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.42. 61,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,949. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.72.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

