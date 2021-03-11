$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.32 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $652.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $9.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,655.17.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $135.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,570.78. The stock had a trading volume of 868,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,784. The company has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,816.76 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,788.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,478.69. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,501,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

