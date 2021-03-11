$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.23. Fidelity National Information Services reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on FIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $147.24. 48,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,001. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of -818.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,429 shares of company stock valued at $19,569,387. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,457,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 757.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

