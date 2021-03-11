$1.34 EPS Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.41. Tyler Technologies posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.22.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,552 shares of company stock worth $45,184,077. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after purchasing an additional 528,975 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 113.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,229,000 after purchasing an additional 393,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,470,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after purchasing an additional 384,179 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $64,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $10.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $408.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,676. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.53, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $247.22 and a 52-week high of $479.79.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

