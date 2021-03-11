$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.81.

Shares of CP traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $369.75. The company had a trading volume of 294,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,808. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $379.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.