$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.81.

Shares of CP traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $369.75. The company had a trading volume of 294,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,808. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $379.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

