-$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will announce earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.20) and the lowest is ($2.03). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($2.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.11) to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $70.82.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $48,149.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,436.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $17,640,229.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,966.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,647,326 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,897,000 after buying an additional 285,694 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,875,000 after buying an additional 977,858 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,229,000 after buying an additional 34,709 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 900,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,934,000 after buying an additional 54,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,327,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

