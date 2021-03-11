$1.93 EPS Expected for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will report $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.22. Trinseo posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 642.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full-year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trinseo.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Trinseo’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on TSE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Shares of TSE opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Trinseo has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $206,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $173,301.94. Insiders sold 83,558 shares of company stock worth $5,059,886 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Trinseo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinseo (TSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.