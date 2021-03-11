$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.06 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $8.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.32.

Shares of URI opened at $302.60 on Friday. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $321.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

