$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will post sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.01 billion. Navistar International reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full year sales of $9.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Navistar International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $501,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAV. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Navistar International by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NAV traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 775,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,279. Navistar International has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.78.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

