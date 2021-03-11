1,150 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Airbnb comprises approximately 0.0% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $8.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.74. 86,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,788,541. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.51.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.