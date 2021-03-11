129394 (CRN.TO) (CRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

129394 (CRN.TO) stock opened at C$10.25 on Wednesday. 129394 has a 52-week low of C$7.63 and a 52-week high of C$11.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.25.

Get 129394 (CRN.TO) alerts:

About 129394 (CRN.TO)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing capital to Canadian companies and selected the United States companies that are unwilling or unable to obtain suitable financing from traditional capital providers, such as banks and private equity funds.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 129394 (CRN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 129394 (CRN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.