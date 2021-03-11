$17.44 Billion in Sales Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to announce sales of $17.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.22 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $17.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year sales of $74.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.67 billion to $74.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $75.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.02 billion to $76.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS.

IBM traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.88. 262,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,336,441. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $135.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 11.5% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in International Business Machines by 32.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

