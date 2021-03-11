$172.44 Million in Sales Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to announce sales of $172.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. StarTek reported sales of $171.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $638.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $635.62 million to $641.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $673.40 million, with estimates ranging from $671.79 million to $675.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.

Separately, TheStreet raised StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in StarTek by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,185 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in StarTek by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in StarTek by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in StarTek by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in StarTek during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 50,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,676. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. StarTek has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $340.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

