1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the February 11th total of 192,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TGIFF remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday. 440,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,100. 1933 Industries has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

1933 Industries Company Profile

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in AMA and Infused MFG segments. The company operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. It also provides cannabidiol infused products, such as tinctures, lotions, creams, vape pens, cartridges, lip balms, tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates, hemp-seed oils, and capsules under Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands; and cannabis flowers and concentrates.

