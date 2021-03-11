1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Raised to $56.00 at Credit Suisse Group

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

ONEM opened at $41.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.87. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.12.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 58,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,421,695.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 4,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $202,392.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,286.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 968,696 shares of company stock valued at $42,259,297 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,672,000 after buying an additional 3,609,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,064,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,699,000 after buying an additional 58,758 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,545,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,695,000 after buying an additional 1,019,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,553,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,451,000 after buying an additional 122,999 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

