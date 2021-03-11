$2.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report earnings per share of $2.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the lowest is $2.63. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.18 to $12.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.66 to $15.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share.

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.11.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,268. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.14 and a 200-day moving average of $256.87. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $292.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.