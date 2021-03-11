$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post $2.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $11.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.95.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded down $8.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $464.78. 20,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,984. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.87.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

