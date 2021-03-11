222,882 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 222,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,554,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of ONEOK as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in ONEOK by 1.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 19.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE stock opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

