24,715 Shares in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Bought by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned about 0.15% of MYR Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 274,663 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,916,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 2,583.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 157,305 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 2,520.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 115,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,875,000 after acquiring an additional 98,138 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

MYRG stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.60. 1,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,833. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.97.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

