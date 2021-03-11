$25.46 Million in Sales Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will report $25.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.18 million to $27.07 million. HEXO reported sales of $12.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $105.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.33 million to $111.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $137.59 million, with estimates ranging from $120.38 million to $155.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 million.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in HEXO by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in HEXO by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,774,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,697,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.85. HEXO has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $848.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

