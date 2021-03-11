2,565 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 33,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 308,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,783,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.00.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $385.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.94 and its 200 day moving average is $408.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.