$27.15 Million in Sales Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to post sales of $27.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the highest is $27.30 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $30.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $98.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.10 million to $98.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $107.25 million, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $108.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harvard Bioscience.

HBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harvard Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Harvard Bioscience stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,042. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $177.34 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

