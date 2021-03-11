$283.17 Million in Sales Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to announce sales of $283.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.20 million to $284.00 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $284.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.68 million.

WOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,793. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 716,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 714,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.