$288.38 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to announce sales of $288.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $294.00 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $276.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,135 shares of company stock worth $28,953,648. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after acquiring an additional 528,975 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 113.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,229,000 after acquiring an additional 393,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $171,470,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,072,000 after acquiring an additional 384,179 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,547,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $11.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $411.87. 417,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,350. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.84, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.43. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $479.79.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

