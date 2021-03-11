$3.01 EPS Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will announce $3.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.23. The Cooper Companies reported earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 99.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $12.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $14.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS.

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.69.

The Cooper Companies stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.38. 314,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,316. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $401.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $382.00 and a 200-day moving average of $351.04.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 31,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

