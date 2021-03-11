$3.06 Billion in Sales Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will report $3.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.02 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $12.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.92 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.69.

GWW traded down $10.03 on Thursday, hitting $388.45. The company had a trading volume of 402,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,317. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

