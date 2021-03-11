$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the highest is $3.13 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $13.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.42. 4,200,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,637,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. Corning has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Corning by 21.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Corning by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

