3,182 Shares in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the third quarter worth $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the third quarter worth $201,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtusa during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Virtusa stock opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $49.53. Virtusa Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.41. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.