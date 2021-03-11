$333.38 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will report sales of $333.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.40 million and the highest is $343.60 million. NOW reported sales of $604.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NOW stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. 819,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,540. NOW has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter worth about $2,383,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 115,814 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in NOW by 4,964.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 186,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 183,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

