$335.09 Million in Sales Expected for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will report $335.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $340.98 million and the lowest is $328.87 million. Cubic posted sales of $321.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CUB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

NYSE:CUB opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cubic has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $70.22. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -538.00 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cubic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in Cubic by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 45,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

