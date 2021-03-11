$35.33 Million in Sales Expected for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to report sales of $35.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $96.39 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $4.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 659.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $128.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.60 million to $239.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $156.25 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $379.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Translate Bio.

TBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Translate Bio from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $34.64.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

