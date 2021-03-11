$4.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will post $4.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.48 billion. Eaton posted sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $17.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $19.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after buying an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,745,000 after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,101. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $141.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

