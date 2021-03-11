$6.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post sales of $6.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.38 billion and the lowest is $6.09 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $26.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.13 billion to $26.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.18 billion to $28.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $228.99. The stock had a trading volume of 205,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.84. Amgen has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after acquiring an additional 227,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.