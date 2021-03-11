61,500 Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 61,500 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in 3D Systems by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in 3D Systems by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in 3D Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,499 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in 3D Systems by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,184 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 57,619 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $308,160. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDD. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair raised shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

DDD opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. Research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

