6,292 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Bought by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Shares of NYSE INSP traded up $15.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,881. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.60 and its 200-day moving average is $172.33. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.90 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

