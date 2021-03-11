$63.43 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce sales of $63.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the highest is $65.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $61.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $258.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $263.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $304.51 million, with estimates ranging from $299.33 million to $309.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSII. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after buying an additional 64,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,689,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 715.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 103,138 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

CSII traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.21. 97,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,828. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.