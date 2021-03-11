$67.94 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will post $67.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.96 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $69.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $275.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.29 million to $278.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $290.32 million, with estimates ranging from $283.63 million to $294.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $468.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $36.37.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $26,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,784.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $63,370. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 106.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.