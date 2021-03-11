$7.82 Million in Sales Expected for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will announce sales of $7.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.75 million and the highest is $10.22 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $7.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $44.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.76 million to $51.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $111.91 million, with estimates ranging from $74.37 million to $161.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $6,500,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 144,701 shares during the period. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $3,510,000. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

